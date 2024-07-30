DRAWING LINES: Preventing Borel Fire damage by rerouting blaze

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — While fire crews work to put out the Borel Fire, they're also preventing the loss of Kern River Communities by backburning areas to prevent the fire from spilling over into them.



23ABC spoke with Capt. Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department about how fire crews are using back-burning tactics to prevent the Borel Fire from spilling into communities like Bodfish and Walker Basin.

23ABC spoke with Dave Kelso, a Bodfish resident of over 20 years, who recalled seeing a plethora of fires in the hills that surround his home. Sunday evening was no different as Kelso watched hand crews and helicopters keep the fire at bay, and keep it from going over the ridge and likely towards Bodfish.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, as the Borel Fire continues, fire crews aren't just working to put out the fire, but also ensure that it doesn't level communities here in the Kern River Valley.

Think of it this way, remember when you were a kid in the sandbox, and you drew a line in the sand and whomever you were with couldn't cross that line, in laymen's terms that's what fire crews are trying to do with the Borel Fire just north of Bodfish.

Kern County Fire Captain and Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn says while those who haven't evacuated from the area yet, may have seen flames on Hooper Hill Sunday night into Monday morning, the burn was part of a larger plan to corral the fire to keep it from spreading into the area and taking homes with it.

"The wonderful part about it was, that all of those dozers, fire engines, and firefighters, working together and doing so with multiple helicopters working all night long dropping water on it. We were able to keep that fire on the correct side of our control lines, making a stand right there in that community of Bodfish to keep it out of that area. And that's a wonderful example of what is being tried to be accomplished in all areas of this fire," said Freeborn.

Dave Kelso has lived in Bodfish since the late 90's and said he's seen fire burn up a majority of the hillsides that surround him and on Sunday night, he said he had a front-row seat to the crews working the hills just south of his home.

"When the flames started making the ridge, it got a little interesting, but as soon they got the ridge we saw the two hand crews heading up and the helicopters were on it. I mean, if you get the binoculars, you could see right up there," said Kelso.

Kelso said despite seeing the flames from the backburn, he had little thought of evacuating.

"I love it. To me, it's just a challenge that they're going to get it and we're going to be alright. I'm here to do everything that I can for them. If they want to stage here, they can stage here, they can use the water, whatever they need," said Kelso.

Freeborn also noted, that this isn't the only time crews have worked to corral the fire and spurn it in a different direction, notably they're working to do the same thing in Walker Basin.

As more information about this fire becomes available, we'll keep you updated on-air and online. In Bodfish, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

