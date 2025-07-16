Fay Fire prompts evacuation warning in Kern River Valley

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — The Fay Fire has prompted an evacuation warning for nearby residents in Weldon on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The area under an evacuation warning is KRN-768, according to KCFD. These residents should prepare to leave the area as the situation can change quickly and roadways can become congested or blocked.

Zone-768 consists of those north Audubon Kern Preserve and Sierra Way, South of Forest Route 24s39a, Forest Route 24s12c, east of Weber Lane and West of Forest Route 24s14.

To see if your address is affected, go to the genasys Protect website.

If you have an emergency CALL 9-1-1. MONITOR your local media or check Facebook.com/ReadyKern for updates.

The Fay Fire has reached 220 acres North of Weldon, according to Watch Duty. Pulse Point has the call out to first responders at 3:16 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

