Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKern River Valley

Actions

Fay Fire prompts evacuation warning in Kern River Valley

The Fay Fire north of Weldon has prompted an evacuation warning
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Fay Fire prompts evacuation warning in Kern River Valley
Fay Fire near Weldon
Posted
and last updated

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — The Fay Fire has prompted an evacuation warning for nearby residents in Weldon on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The area under an evacuation warning is KRN-768, according to KCFD. These residents should prepare to leave the area as the situation can change quickly and roadways can become congested or blocked.

Zone-768 consists of those north Audubon Kern Preserve and Sierra Way, South of Forest Route 24s39a, Forest Route 24s12c, east of Weber Lane and West of Forest Route 24s14.

To see if your address is affected, go to the genasys Protect website.

If you have an emergency CALL 9-1-1. MONITOR your local media or check Facebook.com/ReadyKern for updates.

The Fay Fire has reached 220 acres North of Weldon, according to Watch Duty. Pulse Point has the call out to first responders at 3:16 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/15/2025

Clear

-° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

07/16/2025

Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Thursday

07/17/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

07/18/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Clear

102° / 73°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

100° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

97° / 68°

0%