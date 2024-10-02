First National Night Out in Lake Isabella brings together law enforcement and residents

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — It's a chance for residents to meet local law enforcement - but the first National Night Out in Lake Isabella included a lot more.



National Night Out is a nationwide event that allows residents to meet local law enforcement.

The first ever National Night Out in Lake Isabella took place on October 1.

The event was attended by law enforcement officers like Sergeant Matt Harkey, who has worked for KCSO for 13 years.

“I love anytime the community can come together as a whole, it's amazing. That’s one of my favorite parts of the Kern River Valley is they come together as a community,” Sergeant Matt Harkey said.

Sergeant Matt Harkey has worked for the Kern County Sheriff's Office for 13 years, but three months ago he moved to the Kern River Valley Substation.

Harkey says he’s always working on building trust with his community.

“I would hope that the community isn’t afraid to come talk to us,” Harkey said.

Talking with law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders is what National Night Out is all about.

“Sometimes they only hear the scary stories and see scary things so I think it’s really good to get them exposed to them in a community event like this,” said Amanda Richardson, a KRV resident.

Amanda Richardson came with her some Aaron, who she says benefitted from meeting law enforcement officials in a positive context.

“Then they will be more comfortable if a situation comes,” Richardson said.

The night out also featured food, games, information from non-profits about local relief efforts, and music from local band Angels Roost.

“It’s something that we've never done before, it’s something that a lot of community do, and it just brings everyone together,” said Karen Zuber.

Zuber is the Executive Director of the KRV Bridge Connection and she told me that the Lake Isabella and Bodfish Property Owner’s Association came to her with the idea to hold one, and together they organized the event.

“We’re just bringing the community back together and what a great way for them to get to know their safety officers, their first responders,” Zuber said.

Zuber says she hopes the event becomes an annual one - and Harkey says he’s glad for the chance to speak with Kern River Valley Residents.

“People know who each other are. The unique approach is we try to bring everyone together and work with them to solve the quality of life issues that they’re having,” Harkey said.

