Following a high-speed chase an alleged arsonist is arrested for starting eight fires in Kernville

The fire started around 11 am on Thursday, August 29.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was initially reported as a fire south of the airport here in Kernville and when Kern County firefighters arrived on scene they found multiple fires that were burning,” said Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department.

Freeborn said firefighters encountered eight fires that became collectively referred to as the Way Fire.

While firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire, law enforcement received a tip.

“That's when good samaritans came by, good samaritans came by and said an individual along the roadway is igniting additional fires,” Freeborn said.

According to Eric Scott, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol, CHP received a call asking for assistance locating a suspect who was reported to be lighting fires in the area using a lighter.

The suspect was driving a green Toyota Tacoma. KCSO deputies located the suspect and a pursuit ensued, with CHP taking over the pursuit.

This footage shows the subject speeding down Kernville road, the main road in Kernville, with two law enforcement officers in hot pursuit.

“It was going like 80 miles per hour, I don't know, something like that,” said Kyle Roberts, a witness who saw the pursuit.

“Dangerous kind of. Like he could have hit somebody for sure, because everybody walks there at that crosswalk.”

The suspect ended up turning on Burlando road in Kernville.

“I see him coming around this corner going 45-55 miles per hour with two highway patrols right behind him, sirens blaring.” said Kernville resident Eli Wertz.

Wertz said he saw the chase come to an end when the fleeing vehicle went off the road and hit a rock.

“He overcorrects, he hits the dirt right here, and then he smacks this rock, and you can see his tire tracks on the rock right there.”

The suspect, Jamal Iokepa Buyuan, was detained by CHP officers and then arrested by the Kern County Fire Department.

“Our arson investigators are charging that person, who they apprehended, with eight felony charges of arson,” Freeborn told me.

Freeborn notes that other agencies may charge the suspect with more offenses at a later date.

Fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire at 88 acres.

