Guitars given to dozens of students at Wallace Elementary School in Lake Isabella

The Nora-Rose Hines Foundation, a non-profit, organized a contest where students could earn a guitar by writing an essay explaining what they would do with it.

On Monday, December 10, 26 guitars were given to Wallace Elementary students.

The Nora Rose-Hines Foundation was started after founder Pat Hines' daughter, Nora, died in a car crash. In order to continue her legacy, the foundation is committed to helping spread Nora's love for music.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For most Wallace Elementary students, it was a fairly average day at school — but as several classes filtered into the gym, It became clear that for some, today was special.

“26 of our students submitted their entries for this contest and today, all 26 students are being honored with a gift of a guitar,” an employee of the school announced at the assembly.

The assembly was organized by the Nora Rose-Hines Foundation through their Guitars4Kids Initiative.

“Kids are willing to learn, they don’t have all the negative feedback that’s some adults do about trying something new,” said Pat Hines, founder of the Nora Rose-Hines Foundation.

The foundation put on a contest where students could write a short essay about why they wanted a guitar, with those students then receiving one.

“I said I really wanted to get this guitar, because I wanted to play with my papa,” said student Kaitlyn Matthews.

Matthews told me she got a guitar two years ago that broke.

With her new one, she can now learn to play with her papa again - and learn her favorite song on guitar -

“It’s from Olivia Rodrigo and it’s ‘Vampire’,” Matthews told me.

Playing with family and friends was the goal of several students who got guitars, like Mia and her father James Fuggit.

“I taught myself guitar with the anticipation of teaching my first born, and it’s paying off. We’re really looking forward to that experience together,” James Fuggit said.

Mia told me when she found out she was receiving a guitar, she was emotional.

“Shock is a big one, and happiness,” Mia told me.

Student Vincent was elated when he heard his name called to receive a guitar.

“I actually wasn’t expecting it until I was like, "Uhhhh,' and then I was like, ‘Oh yeah, oh yeah, I got a guitar!’” Vincent exclaimed.

Vincent is also hoping to learn from a loved one.

“I want to practice with my grandpa, he’s really good at guitar!”

Musicians from the community came to help the children tune the instruments.

Student Aiden told me this brings her one step closer to making one of her dreams a reality.

“I really want to start a band with my friends,” Aiden explained.

“This is a way to connect with the whole family, because you can play with your family, you can teach you little brother, little sister, about the guitar,” Hines said.

The giveaway wasn’t the first one Guitars4kids has organized, but Hines tells me it was the largest.

“I wanted to give to the community I love so much.”

The happiness on display Monday came from a place of tragedy.

The foundation is named after Hines’ daughter Nora, who died in a car crash when she was nineteen years old.

“I thought a great way to honor her and build on her legacy was to share her love of guitar by giving kids a guitar who don’t have a guitar so they had a chance to have music in their lives.”

Now - Nora’s spirit lives on.

“To see the joy in these kids' faces, it does make a difference in my life, and Nora didn't die for nothing and that Nora’s death means something to people that didn’t even know her,” Hines said.

“We would just like to thank this foundation for showing up to this small town and doing something special for a low-income community,” James Fugitt said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

