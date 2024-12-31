Havilah resident still struggling after losing his home in the Borel Fire

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — It's been months since the Borel Fire was extinguished, but residents who lost everything are still feeling the impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s no bathroom, no heater, no kitchen, no shower, no nothing. No water, no electricity. There’s just me and the truck.”

Since the Borel FIre, Danny Gonzoles tells me he’s been living in the front seat of his truck, forced to sleep upright. He lost everything in the Borel Fire.

“Everything I had to do to make money when I got older, back up if I needed anything, I had it, I had it already, I had everything I needed, but it all burned up in the fire because the firefighters didn’t do anything about it so what do I do now?”

He told me he received aid shortly after the fire, but no longer receives any. Without any vehicles or tools, he doesn't have a good way to make money and struggles to feed his cat that survived.

With ongoing health problems, he says the biggest things he needs are rides to the hospital, shelter, – and a veterinarian for his cat who he says has a broken tooth.

“I can’t pet her on her face because she starts screaming, ‘Ow ow ow,’ I love my kitties. She is such a love-able kitty but she’s hurting and I can’t do nothing about it.”

