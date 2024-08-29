Hazardous waste removal begins in Havilah on properties burned by Borel Fire

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — The removal of hazardous materials from properties is considered Phase One of the clean-up process.



Properties impacted by the Borel Fire will be cleared of hazardous materials in the next few weeks.

Phase on of debris clean-up started on August 27.

According to the Kern County Fire Department's Borel Incident fire report, 223 structures were destroyed by the Borel Fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Before the assessment of each property, contracted workers adorn themselves in protective gear.

“They’ll start by doing a general assessment of the residence or the affected structure. They will meter, make sure that there’s no hazardous gas and that there is no radiation and that it’s safe to enter the site,” said Jennifer Stevens.

Jennifer Stevens is a Senior Environmental Specialist with the California Department of Toxic Substance Control, the state agency overseeing the removal of hazardous debris.

Trained workers are entering into properties impacted by the fire and then removing unsafe materials.

“I see a lot of car batteries, asbestos containing materials, propane cylinders and other compressed gas cylinders,” Stevens said.

For phase one, these workers do not need permission to enter a property, but do need an access route.

If a property isn’t accessible, they will not clear it.

“This absolutely has to happen to move forward with any of the future phases that we hope we are approved for,” said Michelle Corson.

Michelle Corson is a Public Information Officer for Kern County Public Health, the agency that applied for this phase one clean up.

She says they have applied for phase two debris removal but is still awaiting approval from the California Office of Emergency Services.

“During phase two, if we were approved for that, there is going to be a complete removal of ash and debris from the properties. And essentially what happens is, they are going to clean the property down to the soil, and even determine that is safe and clean to rebuild upon.”

Corson says she is optimistic, and that phase two was approved after both the Erskine and French fires.

When a property is cleared by workers during phase one –

“There will be a sign outside the property, it will have the APN number, it will have the County of Kern Phone number, contact number, and it will be posted out front of the property,” Stevens said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

