Kern Valley Hospital officials not concerned about potential healthcare funding cuts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern Valley Hospital officials say they are not concerned about potential effects from healthcare funding changes, despite being identified in a letter from Democratic lawmakers to President Donald Trump as a facility that could be impacted.

The hospital is the only medical facility serving the Kern River Valley, located approximately 40 miles from Bakersfield.

"It will affect us slightly, but I think some of the issues that people are bringing up are exaggerated and kind of scare tactics," said John Lovrich, Chief Financial Officer with the Kern Valley Healthcare District.

In the letter to President Trump, Democratic lawmakers listed two Kern County hospitals that could be impacted by funding changes made by the Big Beautiful Bill: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Medical District.

Lovrich acknowledges the bill disproportionately cuts back on funding, but doesn't anticipate the hospital shutting down.

"Even if the cuts do come, we have a surplus right now that will enable us to withstand these cuts, and we are actually putting in some plans to tighten our belts a little bit if the cuts do happen," Lovrich said.

Despite the hospital's confidence, some community members remain worried. Kevin Porizek, whose mother frequently uses the hospital, fears the cuts could lead to closure of the only hospital in town.

"It might be life-detrimenting if somewhere on the way down she happens not to make it because of the distance," Porizek said.

While uncertainty remains about the full impact of the potential funding changes, Lovrich assures the community that the hospital will continue operating and remain dedicated to serving patients with quality service.

