Kern Valley Hospital signs contract with V.A to expand healthcare access for veterans in the Kern River Valley

When Everett Evans isn’t working for his tree business, he’s getting involved with local veteran's.

Whether that's cooking breakfast for veterans at the VFW, or running meeting as commander of American Legion Post 711 – He is an active part of the KRV Veteran community.

“They need representation. They’re the ones who are making that sacrifice on the front end, and they’re not being taken care of on the back end.”

That's why roughly three years ago local advocate Gary Zuber and a representative from Kevin McCarthy's office got together with him to ask what some of what veterans need most, and he brought up access to healthcare.

“They are elderly veterans with PTSD and you are expecting them to drive 120 miles for blood work or whatever the case may be,” Evans said.

Veterans who receive their healthcare through the V.A have to do so either at the V.A clinic in bakersfield or the one in Los Angeles – which includes a long twisty drive down the Kern River Canyon.

“I had to drive my brother to UCLA the other day, it was stressing me out,” Evans said.

However, the Kern Valley Healthcare district recently signed a contract with Tri-care - the insurance used by the V.A – making it so they can provide their services to local veterans.

“It would be comparable probably to a managed care contract that we would have Blue Cross. It’s basically an agreement that would allow us to use our providers to care for their members in our community,” Tim McGlew said.

Tim McGlew, CEO of the Kern Valley Hospital, says the new contract is unique for the V.A, in the past the V.A has required care at their clinics.

“Talking to veterans up here, the problem was they were just not going, it was too much of a hassle. And so until something happened and they developed cancer or something where they had to deal with it, it was a much more serious problem then if they had been able to take care of routinely.”

Since the contract was signed in December –

“Were now seeing more of them show up, which I think is great,” McGlew said.

But it wasn't easy –

“It’s been a long process, three years,” Evans said.

McGlew said himself and Gary Zuber negotiated with the V.A.

“Communication efforts we’ve had for the last few years is the V.A. wanting to bring their people here once or twice a month, our argument against that care is an ongoing issue, you can’t do it once or twice a month, people need care now.”

McGlew said the V.A eventually agreed, and this new arrangement could be seen as a model that can work for other rural communities.

“This is why this is such a great model for us and we are very happy that they have chosen to go this route,” McGlew said.

“It’s so much better for them not to have to go through the red-tape, the stress, the anxiety, of having to do that when they can just drive 30 minutes to the hospital around here round trip. It’s super cool, super cool,” Evans said.

