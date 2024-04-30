Kern Valley Sings Competition showcases talent in the Kern River Valley

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — It all came to a head on Saturday April 27 when fans voted for the best singer in the Kern River Valley!



The Kern River Chorus held their first ever KV Sings Competition.

On Saturday April 27, four contestants remained after the semi-finals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is the final showdown.”

Halie Polston, member of the Kern River Chorus, told 23ABC this is the inaugural KV Sings Competition - which took place during the Kern River Chorus’ Spring Show.

“There’s so many talented people in our valley, sometimes it’s hard to have opportunities to showcase that talent.”

During the semi-finals, judges narrowed down many contestants to just four local singers.

“Lori is going to sing along with the piano,” Polston said, “Mark is a very experienced competitor and harmony singer.”

The contestants got up in between songs performed by the Kern River Chorus, and belted their hearts out.

“Al is just a natural musician, he hears music and he can learn it like that,” Polston said, “Garrett is actually going to be doing an original, he did an original song at the semi-finals, he’s going to be playing the piano and doing a different original song tonight.”

“When they were actually singing I was just crying, blown away by the talent,"Polston said.

Fans packed into the show and enjoyed performances from the four finalists and chorus itself.

Fifty of the audience members received ballots to select the winners.

The final results were incredibly close, but grandfather and veteran Al Reyes, who moved to the Kern River Valley 3 years ago, won the top prize.

Reyes said that he entered the competition in order to get to better know the Kern River Valley community.

“Winning it was not as important as meeting all the people, that's what I got out of it,” Reyes said.

