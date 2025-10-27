Kernville Fall Festival brings community together with pumpkin patch, petting zoo and family fun

(CITY), Calif. (KERO) — The Kernville Fall Festival drew about 1,000 visitors to Circle Park this weekend, offering families a chance to enjoy autumn activities in the heart of the mountain community.

The festival featured a pumpkin patch and, new this year, a petting zoo that proved to be a major attraction for attendees.

"We're really excited to be here and bring the animals and allow the community to see what we do and to be around the animals," said Melinda Alexander with Moonlight Youth Packers.

Alexander said their booth was particularly popular with festival-goers.

"Had a lot of people, we had a lot of people yesterday. The pig seems to be one of the main attractions. The donkey, everybody also really likes the donkey Banjo here," Alexander said.

The timing of the fall festival provides a crucial boost to local businesses during the slower autumn season, according to Kernville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Valerie Stone.

"Great for the businesses around town. We have all mom and pop shops here in Kernville, so we encourage people to come up and support our small businesses and also have some fun and enjoy the park, enjoy the river," Stone said.

Stone noted that business typically slows down after Labor Day, making the fall festival an important economic driver for the community.

Susan Gardenswartz and her husband made the trip from San Pedro specifically to attend the Kernville Fall Festival and said they enjoyed every aspect of the event.

"I thought it was really, really nice. I really enjoyed the pie eating contest. I've never witnessed one, and I thought it was so cute. And I enjoy looking at all the booths," Gardenswartz said.

"It's good to see kids out with the family and doing things outdoors and in this beautiful community," she said.

The next Kernville Fall Festival will take place again next year in October.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

