Kernville Fan Favorite "Angels Roost" Set to Perform in Downtown Bakersfield

Support for victims of the Borel Fire is coming in many forms,from physical donations to monetary, people are stepping up to help residents of the Kern River Valley.

On Wednesday night, Bakersfield residents will have the chance to help out through a benefit concert featuring a Kernville band.

"In country music and in what we do, we help everyone out that we can and it's just part of you know our mission,” said Owner of Roosters Honky Tonk, David Brust.

Brust says the bar will be hosting the band "Angels Roost", a fan favorite in Kernville on Wednesday, August 7th all to benefit the fire victims musically.

"We're reaching out because in Kernville here the population is only about 2,000 people and Bakersfield, they're our next-door neighbor, the population is like half a million so like all the support we can get we'd appreciate it,” said Singer and acoustic guitar player for Angels Roost Valerie Stone.

Stone says they've played in Bakersfield before, but this one will be one for the books since they're able to give back to the Borel fire victims.

Something truly special for base player Peter Tebow.

"I got a lot of help from the community back in 2016 when the Erskine Fire burned me out you know I lost everything so I want to be there for everyone I can help,” said Tebow.

Doors open at 4 pm with the concert starting at 8 pm. There will be a $10 donation entry free or you can bring a donation.

"Big Daddy D's Pizza is going to be out on our patio making pizza and they're going to be donating proceeds. Guarantee Shoe Center was kind enough to donate 300 pairs of shoes, brand new shoes, socks, and all sorts of other things,” said Brust.”

All the donations collected on Wednesday will be given to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

