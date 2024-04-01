Kissack Ranch Keeps Tradition Alive and Celebrates Sixty Years of Easter Egg Hunts

MT. MESA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kissack Easter Egg Hunt is a free event where community members are invited to bring their children to hunt eggs that can be exchanged for candy and prizes.



The Kissack's started their first community Easter Egg Hunt in the early 1960's in Mt Mesa.

Hundreds of community members show up to the Easter Egg Hunt every year.

At Kissack Ranch, Easter is a big deal. They've put on a celebration open to the entire community for roughly 60 years now. The egg hunts here, well, they’re no yolk!

“It started in the early 60s. My grandma and grandpa started it back then. And we've kind of kept it alive since their passing,” said Scott Kissack, one of the many Kissack family members who keep this tradition alive.

“I was born in the early 60’s myself, so I haven't missed a year ever.”

With real eggs donated from Mt Mesa Market, The Kissack’s spent time hard boiling and dying roughly 1,400 of them with family members as young as six-year-old Dalli helping out.

Another 1400 plastic eggs were added.

On the horn kids were off. It was a mad dash.

“The community gets so much enjoyment out of it. It's just fun for everybody,” Scott Kissack said.

It's been going on so long that some who grew up attending the event are now bringing their own kids and grandchildren.

Some are going for the first time ever.

“This is our first time doing an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Christain Jorge, who went with his daughter.

Kids exchange the hard boiled eggs for candy and two specially marked eggs could be exchanged for bikes.

“I don't know anywhere else that quite does it like this,” said Billy Kissack, representing a different generation helping run the hunt.

“What's your favorite type of Easter candy?”

“I really have to say it’s not the chocolate, the healthy choice is hard boiled eggs!” Dalli Kissack said.

The event is open and free to all.

Billy Kissack told me there have been three generations of his family that have put on this event.

“Hopefully we can just keep the tradition going for another 60 years,” Billy Kissack said.

