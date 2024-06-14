KRV Branch library is offering hundreds of programs this summer, including their summer meal program

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern River Valley Branch Library’s calendar is packed with events over the summer. The library will be serving free meals and mealtimes include fun activities and guests.



On Tuesday June 18 the library will be filled with baby goats as part of the Golden Meadows Farms mobile zoo.

The library is holding over 200 programs this summer with the help from Measure K money.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Every day at lunch we have a STEM activity that we do, talk about what they do as a living, and then read a story to the children,” said Elisabeth Duvall, the KRV Branch Library Associate.

Duvall helps put on the free meal program at the library, which features activities in addition to the meals.

“Today we talked about crabs, some of the children arrived late so they didn’t get the talk, but they got the crab, so they could make a crab headband.”

Going for meal and listening to a story can help children complete the summer reading challenge.

“It goes until the end of July and to enter the challenge you register with the library or you can register on an app called Beanstack, and it’s to read ten books or ten hours over the course of the summer.”

There are rewards for those who complete the challenge.

“While supplies last, if you finish that first ten you can get a book to build your home library,” Duvall said, “Any ten they want to read after that initial ten they'll have their name put into a basket. So we have a drawing, we have a robot we’re giving out, we have a scooter and other fun prizes.”

Duvall is hoping to see a big community turnout.

“We are doing a personal challenge here in the KRV and we want to see 400 finishers from our community this year.”

With the help of Measure K money, the library has many events coming up.

“We have over 200 events happening this summer, it’s all free for this community so come out, check out our Facebook page to see what we have.”

