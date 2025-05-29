Lake Isabella eagerly anticipates completion of visitor center

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Staff and community members celebrate with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new visitor center in Lake Isabella.



Lake Isabella's new visitor center is expected to be completed January 2026.

The new visitor center will also include a dog park.

The visitor center is the final phase of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The visitor center is strategically located at the intersection of Lake Isabella Boulevard and Kernville Road. On Wednesday, staff and local partners gathered to celebrate the beginning of this project with a groundbreaking ceremony. The community is buzzing with excitement, as this center will serve as a vital resource for both residents and visitors exploring the beautiful natural landscapes around Lake Isabella.

Officially it’s called the U.S. Forest Service Lake Isabella Visitor Center. It is the final phase of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project. It means a great deal to the Lake Isabella and Kern River Valley communities.

“The forest service is deeply invested in rural communities. For this community, this is the symbol of that investment,” ," said Nancy Chapman, Kern River District Ranger.

When the visitors center is completed in January of 2026, it is expected to be a boost for businesses nearby.

“This is a huge economic driver for the entire Kern Valley. This is a recreation based economy and the more that we can engage and support the rural community and recreation, the better we all do together,” Chapman said.

The facility will be over 1,500 square feet and will include restrooms and a parking lot for RVs and passenger vehicles. It’s also in a can’t miss spot on Lake Isabella Blvd.

“It’s a good focal point. It’s in a prominent spot. As they say, location, location, location. And, this is a great spot as you enter the valley. I think it’s an awesome spot,” said James J. Handura, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Said Chapman: “This is the preeminent corner in all of Lake Isabella. Everyone has to drive by here. And so we are well situated and very grateful to all of the people. From federal agencies, Bureau of Reclamation, Army Corps of Engineers and of course the Forest Service, who have made this happen. But in conjunction with the chambers of commerce and with great respect to all of our tribal peoples.”

In addition to the visitor center, there will be a dog park, making it a welcoming space for all outdoor enthusiasts. Reporting for 23 ABC, I’m Steve Virgen, your Kern River Valley neighborhood reporter.

