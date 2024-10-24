Looking for Halloween plans in the Kern River Valley? Get a sneak peak at these themed events

The Kern Valley FFA's Haunted Barn is a returning attraction that involves dedicated students transforming their functional barn into a haunted house. It will be open October 31st from 7-10 PM with a less scary iteration happening from 7-8 PM. It will also be open November 1st and 2nd.

The Boo-Tacular Fun Run and Obstacle course is taking place on Sunday October 27th. To sign up you can show up at the Kernville Rodeo grounds at noon.

The Masquerade Ball is taking place at 6709 Wofford Boulevard on Saturday October 26 from 6-11 PM. It will featured a maze, music, and a children's costume contest.

The first ever Haunted Float is taking place at the boat launch at the Main Dam at 9 AM on Sunday. Participants are dressing up and bringing kayaks, SUPs and other boats to float in. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For scares, Kern Valley FFA students are again putting together their Haunted Barn - last year it was a hit.

It takes weeks of preparation for the students to transform the operating barn into a Haunted House, complete with jump-scares and comprehensive themes.

It is opening Thursday October 31 and features a less scary version for the little kids that starts at 7 pm.

The Boo-tacular obstacle course challenge is presented by On-Point Gym and it aims to give the Kern River Valley an active and fun event.

“When Danny and I moved into town we had this dream as part of this business model that we wanted to bring in events and just things to bring families together,” said Tawynya Torgl.

Torgl owns On-Point gym with her husband and last year they put on on their first ever fun-run obstacle course.

“Last year was exciting. We had like 80 contestants, we had almost 120 spectators in the stands screaming for their favorite athlete - it was talked about for at least six months after the event.”

The fastest man and fastest woman get a $250 prize and the fastest team gets a $500.

The money made goes to a good cause .

“Sarges Wreaths for Vets is benefiting this year,” Torgl said.

Sarges Wreaths for Vets is a local non-profit that honor Kern Valley Veterans by purchasing wreaths to put on their graves around Christmas.

All ages are welcome.

“For kids five years and under, we have a pumpkin run, and that’s free for the kids,” Torgl said.

To sign up you can go to the Kernville rodeo grounds at noon on Sunday October 27th.

Over at the Art Center volunteers are working to put together their haunted maze.

“It’s going to be an incredibly great time for whoever comes, we've got a maze that you go through in order to enter the building and then we’ll have music for dancing,” said Chris Buffalo Folsom, the President of the Kern River Valley Art Association.

“We’ll also have a kids costume contest.”

The event is taking place Saturday at the community Art Center located at 6709 Wofford Boulevard on Saturday from 6-11 pm.

“It's the big red building, it’s the art and community center and yeah we would love to have everyone.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

