Man fatally shot by Kern County deputies after reports of gunfire in Lake Isabella area

(CITY), Calif. (KERO) — A man was fatally shot by Kern County Sheriff's deputies early Saturday morning after reports of gunfire in the Lake Isabella area.

Deputies responded to the area of Kilbreth Avenue and Lake Isabella Boulevard at approximately 1:40 a.m. on January 11 following reports of a male subject firing a handgun, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect, who then fled to the area of Highway 178. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that location.

Deputies provided medical aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not been released and will be made available at a later date, officials said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates any use of deadly force by department members, and all investigations are submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for criminal review.

Additional information will be released when the investigation concludes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

