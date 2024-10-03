Maternal healthcare grant provides new opportunities for new and expecting mothers in the Kern River Valley

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — As a mother herself - Geneva Damico knows the stresses that come for planning childbirth. That's what compelled her to apply for a grant that is allowing her to offer yoga and education for both new mothers and expecting ones.

Geneva Damico will be teaching several classes revolving around maternal healthcare after Riverstone Wellness received a grant.

There is a free Meet and Greet planned at Riverstone Wellness on October 4 from 6 to 8 PM for those who are interested in learning more about theses classes.

The first series of classes offered is prenatal yoga which starts on October 6 and will take place on Sundays for the next six weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“So I went into pregnancy and childbirth with a lot of fear,” Geneva Damico said.

Geneva Damico, a long time ER nurse and current yoga instructor at Riverstone Wellness, told me her experience with her own pregnancy compelled her to help other women with theirs.

“I really want to provide yoga, prenatal yoga and postnatal yoga, and childbirth education to people that may not be willing to afford it otherwise or be able to afford it otherwise.”

Through Riverstone Wellness, a non-profit, she applied and received a grant from Kern Family Health Care that allows her to teach these classes at Riverstone for a discounted price.

It costs 10 dollars a class. For those that can’t afford that, she says there is a pay what you can option.

“I just want people to come and enjoy prenatal yoga.”

She’s starting with pre-natal yoga, a class that starts this Sunday and meets weekly for the next six weeks.

“These classes are designed to help you connect mind and body, connect with your baby, get your pelvic muscles ready for childbirth and get your hips ready for childbirth.”

Damico said during her own pregnancy she found similar classes helpful - although she was nervous at first.

“I have to admit, I was a little weary, but I got a lot of resources out of there, my teacher was so knowledgeable, I'd stay after class and talk to her, it was a really good community.”

Being around other mothers and learning more about childbirth helped her transition from the fear she felt -

“To feeling very empowered in my decision making skills, my partners decision making skills, know all the risks and benefits of the interventions that the hospital might offer.”

Now she wants to help others gain that confidence, and for those interested - there is a meet and greet happening at Riverstone Wellness this friday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“There’s going to be a nice little family gathering. You'll meet me, dinner is provided and it is completely free.”

