PLAY YOUR GAME: New Recreation Center opens up in Wofford Heights

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Play Your Game is a new recreation center coming to the Kern River Valley. For the founder of the new center - those are words to live by.

“I think in sixth grade I got my first Play Your Game hat made and it was the Wallace colors. It was just kind of something I was saying when people would get frustrated or we'd be yelling at the refs or whatever it is with different sports. I try to remember that we just have to play our game, do our part.”

Kaden Preston, founder of Play Your Game is a young man, but he’s spent his entire adult life working towards the opening of this rec center.

“For me I feel like a rec center, what sets that apart from normal gyms is being able to offer more than just a weight room.”

Preston has already organized basketball leagues and a volleyball camp as part of Play Your Game - and he views the new rec center as a place that will provide more recreational opportunities to the youth of the valley -saying he tried to craft this feeling:

“When they walk in it feels like it’s limitless.”

It does offer a weight room and areas with cardio equipment.

“The whole goal is to be able to offer a basketball court and a batting cage,” Preston said, “To keep people busy and hopefully get the youth more involved here in staying busy.”

With pick-up basketball games already scheduled in the gym on Tuesday and Thursday, Preston said he’s planning to schedule a day for pickleball.

The rec center is located at 20 Panorama Drive in Wofford Heights, and is already open – and you can stop by.

“Right now my operating hours are 11-5 Monday through Thursday but they can also go to www.playyourgame.today and it has all our hours, has all of our membership things on there.”

Preston is gearing up for a Grand Opening that will take place on September 21.

“I realized this was my calling to hopefully mentor some of the younger kids in this community and give them cool things to look forward to.”

