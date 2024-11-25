Possible storm impacts for the Kern River Valley

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's beginning to feel a lot like fall!

In the Kern River Valley, we’re expecting to see quite some rain over the next few days.

A new storm system is pushing into Kern County, bringing bouts of rain through midweek.

The Kern River Valley has the highest rain totals, with 2-4” expected between Monday and Wednesday.

While snow isn’t expected with this storm, the Kern River Valley should be on the lookout for street flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage.

Towards the canyon, there can be rockslides and crashes. So if you plan on driving, proceed with caution.

Also the burn scar left over from the Borel Fire means nearby areas need to be extra cautious of flooding or debris flow.

By Thursday for Thanksgiving, there shouldn’t be any more rain so the roads should be clear if you plan on driving to visit family or friends for the holiday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

