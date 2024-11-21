PREPARING FOR DISASTER: Non-Profit aims to help residents near land burnt by Borel Fire

WALKER BASIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Fire Safe council might soon be headed to your door. The non-profit is surveying residents in the Borel Fire burn scar so first responders can better protect those residents in case of an emergency.



According to the U.S Forest Services, there is an increased chance of debris flows and flooding on burn scarred land for a few years after a large wildfire.

The Borel Fire burnt roughly 60,000 acres of land, making it the largest in Kern County history

The survey started in November and is projected to be completed in December. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

William Huestis, Project Manager for The Kern Fire Safe Council, is going door to door - speaking with residents and asking them if they want to take a survey.

“Residents can give whatever amount of information they want to us, and then we will share that, if they want, with the emergency services,” Huestis explained.

The survey takes a couple of minutes and is completely voluntary – residents can choose not to answer all the questions.

Questions like–

“Do you have reliable cell service? How many people are living at your home? Are there animals that emergency services should be aware about?”

Those going door-to-door educate residents about the potential dangers of burn scarred land.

“Because of the burn this past summer, there's a very high likelihood of mudslides and erosion when the rains come,” Huestis said.

And ask if they have any concerns themselves. One Walker Basin resident mentioned the lack of reliable cell service in the area.

The council members will never go past a closed gate, and they’ll leave flyers on properties for those interested in filling out the survey online by themselves.

“This is really great work that's being conducted by the Kern Fire Safe Council,” said Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department.

Freeborn, says information on where residents are located and their needs can be key for first responders.

“For example If we know a more accurate number of homes that are being occupied, we have a better idea of how to set up services for these individuals in the event of a disaster.”

Huestis said they’ve been working through the burn scar areas, trying to contact every property owner - he anticipates the council completing their goal in early December.

“Those surveys that really only take a minute or two to complete, it has a tremendous impact on being able to help tailor the services to the community,” Freeborn said.

Freeborn says the Kern County Office of Emergency Services is very aware of the risks these residents face coming into the rainy season.

“We're going to continue to look for opportunities to interact and communicate with our community so we know exactly what their needs are, so we have a better idea of exactly how we can help them.”

Freeborn says the best protection against debris flows is to be ready to evacuate if needed.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

