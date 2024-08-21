President of Havilah Historical Society details the saving of the schoolhouse and discusses plans to rebuild

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — While the schoolhouse was spared with minimal damage, the replica of the courthouse, which was built in 1966 and served as the museum, was completely destroyed.



Roy Fluhart, President of the Havilah Historical Society, told me that plan to rebuild the courthouse, but aren't sure how long that will take.

The replica of the courthouse was built in 1966 and served as the museum.



Roy Fluhart, president of the Havilah Historical Society, is showing me the fire system the Historical Society just got hooked up this spring - complete with a hose and a tank.

He says it might be the reason the schoolhouse is still standing.

“The guy who lives across the street hooked up our fire system that we just put in this spring.”

Fluhart said a fire had ignited under the deck of the schoolhouse, and this neighbor was able to get it out using a system that was completed in April.

“He was able to hose this down and knock this fire down.” Fluhart said, "Worked out pretty good, saved this.”

Fluhart said the neighbor had to evacuate before spraying down the Museum next door – which burnt down.

After the neighbor left, the schoolhouse was again threatened by a fire – one that firefighters were able to stop by cutting through the floor to extinguish it.

“Fire department did say they came in and cut the hole in the floor, because that's where a lot of the damage was. Because it was getting really close, probably in about 5 minutes this whole place would have been gone.”

Fluhart and another volunteer from the Havilah historical society were rebuilding the deck, which was cut open by firefighters.

Fluhart says his connection to Hvailah is long and personal.

“I grew up around this stuff, at one point my grandparents lived across the street from this. Because my uncle and aunt had bought this property right here from the previous owners, that donated this land for the museum from Frank and Cleo Shaw. She was a schoolteacher, this was in the fifties.”

That museum, which was a replica of the courthouse - ended up burning down.

“Just a sense of sadness, and frustration. We weren't able to get stuff out of it, we lost everything, records, everything.”

The Havilah Historical Society - formerly called the Havilah Centennial Group - is a relatively small group, a membership costing 25 dollars per year.

“I think we have about 50 members, and about 7 or 8 people who are active.”

Fluhart says the organization does plan to rebuild the museum, but unlike in the 60’s, they won’t be able to do it themselves, they’ll have to hire contractor.

“We’ve been already talking to the county planning commission. We went over to the big deal at the senior center a couple of times to talk to folks about, ‘Okay, what is it we’re going to be allowed to build?’” Fluhart said.

“When, and for how much? We’re not sure yet.”

The museum was a replica of an old courthouse located where they believe the actually courthouse in Havilah was - and for the rebuild, Fluhart has an idea.

“I thought it would be cool to do it as a regular courthouse, and have a judge then we could issue speeding tickets because they fly down this road.”

