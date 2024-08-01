ROBBERS ROOST: The sheer power of volunteerism to help Borel Fire victims

INYOKERN, Calif. (KERO) — A group of volunteers based out of Robbers Roost have opened their doors to donations and evacuees to help those affected by the Borel Fire in a plethora of ways.



Across the last several days, volunteers around the Inyokern and Ridgecrest area have been collecting donations at Robber's Roost off of Highway 14 for those affected by the Borel Fire.

Carlos Rivera is one of the owners of Robber's Roost and said he wanted to open the doors to the long-standing mini-mart and restaurant to help people in anyway that they can. Margaret Rael lives in Ridgecrest and is one of the volunteers helping to coordinate the efforts and said the outpouring of support from communities nearby and hours away has been incredible.

Volunteers will be making routine supply runs from Robber's Roost to the Kern River Valley to help people affected by the Borel Fire, as well as keeping the mini-mart available for evacuees to stay free of charge.

To reach the volunteers at Robber's Roost, information can be found on their Facebook page.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Along Highway 14, between the 58 and InyoKern, there isn't much, but off on the left-hand side, headed northbound, there's this: Robber's Roost. A pit stop, a mini-mart, so many things can describe this place, but as a result of the Borel fire, it's now become a safe haven for many.

"If it wasn't for these people, I don't know what would happen?" said Bodfish evacuee Jennifer Williams.

The inside of Robber's Roost looks like a tornado went through but for a good cause. It's packed to the brim with donations from all over the area and talking with the many volunteers who were taking time out of their lives and wallets to make a difference, they say they want to help in any way they can through the sheer power of volunteerism.

"We put out a post. If any evacuees needed a place to go. We shut down our store and our restaurant and we opened it up for the evacuees," said Carlos Rivera, co-owner of Robber's Roost.

"There's been a lot of businesses around town too that have donated their bit, their time, their money, their food, their cooking. We pretty much have meals set up. We have people at home that are making hot meals for everyone that's up here that we'll be delivering daily," said Margaret Rael, a volunteer from Ridgecrest. "Oh gosh, it just — it's been amazing."

Jennifer Williams and her family were evacuated from the bond fish area and have been staying at Robber's Roost for the last few days, thankful to have a roof over their heads, something to eat, and a place to regroup after a stressful few days.

"They opened up their homes and their arms to us immensely," said Williams. "Nowadays, it's hard to find good people, and these people are the most awesome I have ever known in my life."

And the group isn't just staying settled at the roost the mini-mart turned donation hub hit the road Wednesday to deliver supplies to families impacted by the fire. Elissa Beckham and her family lost the majority of their property in Havilah because of the Borel fire, and are staying in Lake Isabella with family while they tried to comprehend the last week. For her, to see the outpouring of support from the group, it's almost unfathomable.

"We could not be more blessed to have community people, especially in Kern Valley, with our Kern Valley, strong and just how everyone comes together to gather clothes for your kids, help you with some toilet paper, dog food," said Beckham. "As a community, it really just brings us together. And kind of just pulls, pulls everything like it's gonna be okay."

If you've been impacted by the Borel fire and you need a place to stay, or a place to take your animals, or anything like supplies, you can reach out to Robber's Roost. We'll have their contact information in this story on our website. At Robber's Roost alongside Highway 14, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

