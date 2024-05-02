Scheduled maintenance by SoCal Edison in Mount Mesa to impact traffic on the 178

MOUNT MESA, Calif. (KERO) — They’re there because of plans by Southern California Edison to update infrastructure in the area, which will come with planned outages and road closures.



SoCal Edison will be replacing transmission poles and H-Frame Structures in Mount Mesa.

The maintenance is scheduled to be performed from May 4 to 22.

Some residents in the Mount Mesa area are scheduled to have hour-long outages during this period.

“This routine maintenance involves replacing transmission poles and a frame structure, which requires us to de-energize one of our power lines,” said Gabriela Ornelas, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison.

Ornelas says that those being served by this power line in Mount Mesa will be switched to back-up generators during the duration of the maintenance, which is planned to take place from May 4 through May 22 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The work will impact traffic on the 178.

“There will be a one lane closure, on Highway 187, near that work area. The reason for this is we will be using helicopters to move some of that equipment,” Ornelas said.

Ornelas says periodic use of helicopters will occur from 7 am to 4 pm during the maintenance.

“There will be a one lane closure for the duration of the work project, there will be limited full closures while those helicopters fly over the highway.”

Currently there are planned outages for MT Mesa Residents on May 4, 8, 10 and 13, but they are subject to change. These outages are scheduled to be one hour. You can find the scheduled outage at sce.com/outages.

“We know that work like this can be disruptive to the public, to businesses in the Kern River Valley. We want them to know these upgrades will help reliability in the community and it is for their safety,” Ornelas said.

