Sirretta Street Sale brings fundraising opportunities for local organizations

KERNVILLE CALIF. (KERO) — When you think of a yard sale, you might think of one lawn, and one seller. At the Sirretta Street Yard Sale, imagine that lawn is the size of an entire town.

Every year the town of Kernville transforms into one large yard sale. Local vendors and organizations will be there selling their wares.

The event takes place this year on May 4 and will start at 8 am.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The one-day sale stretches down Sirretta Street and other nearby streets in Kernville, where locals sell their wares, but it also features a car show and provides an opportunity for local organizations to raise funds.

“One of the things that happens at the Sirretta Street yard sale is everybody gets involved and I mean everybody,” said Reid Hopkins, the Administrative Lead for the One Spade Youth Packers, a local organization that is raising money to send local children to Bishop Mule Days.

“Tomorrow we’re gonna be raffling off a Henry Rifle, and this was just donated yesterday, a 1930’s oil pump.”

The sale has been going on for around 40 years.

“It has something for everybody, there’ll be everything from xBox to saddles to you-name-it, they’ll have it for sale.”

Reid says it is a big fundraiser for the One Spade Youth Packers.

“It’s all volunteer driven, everybody that helps us, does it on their own time, and so the youth that are involved, don’t have to pay anything.”

Other organizations, like the Kern River Valley Historical Society will also be raising funds.

“I’m in Kernville right now with Gene Verbeet, who is representing the Kern Valley Historical Society. Now could you tell me a little of the things that the society is selling tomorrow?” I asked.

“Well everything was donated to us, we got vintage tools, appliances, bicycles, clothes, furniture, hundreds and hundreds of things,” said Gene Verbeet, volunteer for the Kern River Valley Historical Society.

The Kern Valley Historical Society booth will be located at 259 Siretta Street and the One Spade Packers will be set-up in Riverside Park.

“I think we have over 60 entries at Bishop this year, and they are all looking forward to going,” said Hopkins, “I think it was Will Rogers that wrote, it’s the best thing you’d ever seen for the inside of a kid was the outside of a horse, or mule, and there’s a lot to that.”

