Skate park in Lake Isabella to open soon with a ribbon cutting ceremony happening in July

LAKE ISABELLA CALIF. (KERO) — After two decades the opening of the skate park in Lake Isabella is right around the corner. The ribbon cutting ceremony will also function as a block party thrown with money from a state grant.

The skate park in Lake Isabella has been in the works for over two decades. Now, it's opening is imminent.

The robbin cutting ceremony and block party with be held on July 12, from 9 am to 1 pm.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’ll be giving away fifty skateboards,” said Teresa Contreras, a member of the Kern River Skate Park Committee.

Contreras is one of many residents who have been advocating and raising funds for a skatepark in Lake Isabella.

“I’m so excited, It’s just like the longest time ever it seems like. It's just really exciting and I’m glad it’s going to be done.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is going to be held on July 12th, but when the fencing goes down around the park, residents will be able to use it.

I spoke with a representative for a contractor on the phone who told me they are planning to take down the fencing by Friday, June 7.

“Everybody’s looking forward to it so it's going to be great,” Contreras said.

On July 12th, the celebration will double as a block party which will use money from the Neighbor-to-Neighbor grant... awarded to Kern County to hold events in the Kern River Valley.

“A block party, which will have carnival games, water games, a skate contest. We are going to have three different categories one for kids and teens and then we are going to have an old timer one because I know there are a lot of older people that wanted it and have been waiting twenty years for the park to come,” Contreras said.

