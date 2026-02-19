Snow returns to Kern River Valley, reopening Alta Sierra after 2-year closure

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in two years, snow has returned to parts of the Kern River Valley, creating a mixed bag of excitement and challenges for local residents and businesses.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort is preparing to reopen after being closed for two years, according to Steve Holloway, who dubs himself "one of the worst snowmakers in the world," with Holloway adding he has been fielding calls from eager visitors.

"They're excited. People have been calling in to see if they can get rental gear? Yes. Can they take a lesson? Yes. Is the tubing park open? Yes," Holloway said.

Families were spotted enjoying the fresh powder on the mountain, including Michael Porter and his family, who were building snowmen and having snowball fights.

"It's been a while, so how does it feel having it back?" we asked Porter.

"Awesome, love being with the kids out here to have some fun," Porter said.

The snowfall wasn't just bringing joy – it also disrupted daily routines. Schools in the Caliente and Tehachapi school districts closed for the day due to weather conditions.

Robin Shive, Superintendent of the Caliente Union School District, said snow closures are a common occurrence that schools plan for throughout the year.

"We look at the forecast. If the forecast says that there's sunshine, then sometimes we just go with a two or three-hour delay, but like we saw with the severe warnings going on for our weather. So, we went ahead and went with a full closure knowing that we'd get more snow today," Shive said.

Similar to how schools in the San Joaquin Valley monitor fog conditions in early morning hours, mountain schools check for snow and ice on days like this, according to Shive.

Caltrans officials are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution if they venture out in the snowy conditions.

"If you are going to go out, make sure you're driving with an abundance of caution... allot yourself that extra time. Make sure you have kind of extra give yourself that extra space to get there safely and make sure you're traveling with essentials," said Christian Lukens, CalTrans District 6 Public Information Officer

For those planning to enjoy the snow, officials recommend driving slowly, allowing extra travel time and keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

