Stolen Kernville Christmas items returned after community outcry

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Grinches of Kernville's Christmas plans grew a heart, as it turns out.

That's what the Kernville Chamber of Commerce says, reporting that many of the stolen Christmas items from Circle Park have been returned.

The chamber's statement on Facebook says the people of interest in the case are still being investigated and pursued by law enforcement.

The post also thanks the community, reading in part: "We want to offer a truly heartfelt thank you to every single person that stepped up — those who helped track things down, those who shared information, and those who donated cash, decorations, lights, and their own volunteer time to keep the magic alive."

As previously reported, Gary Ananin, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, described the scope of the theft.

"A lot of expensive electrical equipment was taken. Cords, spider boxes, everything that connects the power to the park. For all the trees to be lit, our 40 foot Christmas tree to be lit up. All of it was stolen," Ananin said.

The theft had threatened to derail Kernville's annual Christmas celebration this year at Circle Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

