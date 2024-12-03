Twin Oaks residents seek more information after shooting in community leaves one dead

A shooting took place in Twin Oaks on Wednesday November 27. Since then, residents have been frustrated with the lack of information given out by law enforcement.

On December 2, after a request from 23ABC for information, Kern County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying they are investigating the death of Andrea Marie Connor

The shooting took place on Indian Creek Road in Twin Oaks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Twin Oaks is a rural community near Walker Basin and Caliente – there’s no cell service, and many residents enjoy the privacy it gives.

“Living out in the middle of nowhere like this, once something happens here, it takes forever to hear anything and if there is something that can affect all of us, now we have the danger of not knowing what's going on,” said Bob Riedel.

Riedel, a Twin Oaks resident, said he heard about the shooting and death from other residents and said his friend started looking into it.

“They came to me and asked me if I heard anything but I hadn’t. They went so far to contact the Sheriff's department, they contacted the news people in the area, nobody knew what had happened.”

Several residents reached out to 23ABC hoping to learn more about a shooting that took place on November 27th.

On the morning of December 2nd 23ABC sent a request for information to the Kern County’s Sherriffs’ Office.

No response was given as of newstime, but a few hours later they sent a public release confirming that Andrea Marie Connor was shot by another person on Indian Creek road on the 27th and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release stated her death was under investigation.

“I was sitting out there filling up trailers,” Brock said.

Bakersfield resident Brock says he was at his family’s cabin off of Indian Creek Road on November 27 and says he heard shots that evening.

““It was about one shot and it was loud, I knew it was close, then about ten minutes later there was three shots back to back,” Brock said, “Then about maybe five minutes after that there was one more shot.”

He said shortly after, the police officer showed up. A neighbor I spoke with off camera told me that an individual was transported from the scene to the nearby rodeo grounds and airlifted to the hospital.

Several other residents confirmed a helicopter did land and take off from the rodeo grounds, which is located up the Caliente Creek Road on the evening of November 27th.

Riedell says he wishes there was more information from law enforcement sooner.

“I'd like to see them be more open about what's going on. I understand they can’t give details, but they can go ahead and say ‘Yes we had an incident here on this date, we're looking into it, there’s nothing to be alarmed about.’ But they’re not doing that, it makes us feel like we are beneath them.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

