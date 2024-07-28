WATCH: Damage to Havilah after it was burned by Borel Fire

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — The small community of Havilah, which is near the Kern Canyon was heavily impacted by the Borel Fire. Video now shows just how badly the area was burned.

The Kern County Fire Department confirmed on Saturday during a press conference that Havilah was burned.

Video obtained by 23ABC shows the aftermath from the perspective of driving through the area.

Another video shows the museum also burned to the ground.

During the press conference on Saturday, it was confirmed that were no deaths from the Borel Fire.

The fire has burned nearly 40,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, and is 0% containment.

