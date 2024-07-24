Watch Now
Highway 178 closed following deadly crash and wildfire

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 24, 2024

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Following a deadly crash in the canyon, which started a fire, Highway 178 is closed.

A crash was reported about 1pm on Wednesday. The California State Patrol confirmed a vehicle drove off the road in the canyon and caught fire. They also confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

The Borel Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres as of 3:20pm.

Evacuation warnings are in place south of Miracle Hot Springs and north of the mouth of the canyon (see map below):

Neighborhood Reporter Corey O'Leary is following the incident.

