Weldon Poet Randy Hayes hopes to connect with people through his new book 'Bits and Pieces of Me'

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — From his mind, you the page, to the bookstore, a local writer’s poetry aims to connect us by revealing universal truths.

Randy Hayes is a poet that lives in Weldon who recently came out with a new book named 'Bits and Pieces of Me'

Randy Hayes will be featured in a poetry circle held at The Station in Wofford Heights on October 10 at 6 PM.



Randy Hayes, a local Poet, has been emerging from his introverted life to share his words with the world.

“The name and the book is Bits and Pieces of Me because everytime I write something I'm giving up a bit or a piece of me,” said Hayes.

Hayes lives in Weldon and told me he’s written his entire life –

“I have probably 3,000, maybe 4,000 poems that I’ve written.”

And he does it as much for himself as for others.

“What draws you to writing?” I asked.

“Mental health I guess,” Hayes said laughing, “It helps me to get this out, it helps me to connect with people.”

He says through his writing he tries to find the essential, universal truths of being human.

“We’re all the same – We just want to live and we want to love and we want to be left alone.”

The book is the result of prompts Hayes followed - which included things like time - and he shared some of passages from the book with me.

“There's time for everything until time runs out, until the end intervenes, now it’s something to cry about,” read Hayes.

He told me the experience he wishes readers would have –

“I just want them to enjoy it.”

