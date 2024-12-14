'You can do it' CSUB holds commencement ceremony for hundreds of graduates

Roughly 1,000 graduates walked the stage to celebrate their graduation from California State University Bakersfield.

The graduation ceremony took place on Saturday December 14.



“It’s nerve wracking but at the same time I’m super excited. I’m from Nigeria, I moved out here to the United States so being able to graduate and accomplish this is a big one for me.”

Grace Bola is graduating with a degree in Kinesiology, telling me this brings her one step closer to her ultimate goal of being a doctor.

Bola joined hundreds of other graduates on the stage Saturday.

“I declare this commencement ceremony open,” said President of CSUB Vernon B. Harper.

Harper says the university gives students tools to become difference-makers in their communities.

“They are going to go out into their communities, elevate their family and elevate the entire community,” Harper said.

The drive to make positive changes was a common thread among this year's graduates.

“So I’m looking to be a change agent, so wherever I go, I’m expecting to change the world,” said Falawn Norwood, who is graduating with a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

Norwood tells me his dissertation focused on law enforcement.

“I'd like to look at some law enforcement agencies and see if there can be some change, especially when it regards cultural competency and how officers are interacting with the community they serve.”

Graduating with his Doctorate, Lorenzo Tafolla says he could not have done it without the support of his family.

“So what inspired me is definitely my parents, they are immigrants from Mexico. So they came to this country in pursuit of us seeking higher education,” Tafolla said.

And with his doctorate, he sees the opportunity to create change.

“I hope to create programs to really support men of color, the statistics and the data show us that men of color are not enrolling in four year universities.”

While these student shave lofty goals to achieve ahead of them, today was a day to take a break from the hard work, and celebrate their achievements

“I feel amazing, it's such an amazing accomplishment to actually be here. I actually have my children here. This is going to be the first graduation they are going to see their father at so it’s kind of inspiring that they’ll be able to see it,” Norwood said.

“Today I’m feeling grateful, I'm feeling blessed, I'm feeling like my ancestors are very proud of me, I'm the first doctor in my family in my trajectory. I’m here as testimony from East Bakersfield that it could be done and I'm here representing my people,” Tafolla said.

Bola, who worked full-time during college, says she’s proof that if you work hard, you can get a degree.

“You can do it. Don't doubt yourself, because I went through a lot you guys. Because delay is not denial, so go ahead and do it.”

