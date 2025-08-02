Young cowboys and cowgirls learn rodeo skills at inaugural Kernville camp

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Young cowboys and cowgirls are getting an early start in rodeo skills thanks to a new program in Kernville.

The inaugural Cowkids Rodeo Camp brought together 17 children who learned about roping, riding and grooming during the three-day event.

Six-year-old Kashton Runyon was among the participants, trying his hand at mutton busting – riding on the back of a sheep. When asked what he was thinking during the ride, Kashton kept it simple.

"Nothing much," Kashton said.

When asked what he enjoyed about the camp, he enthusiastically replied, "Everything."

Dottie Sue Bletcher, another young participant, had a clear favorite activity.

"Riding the horse," Dottie Sue said.

For Charlotte Cardwell, the sheep riding offered both comfort and a chance at glory.

"What I like about the sheep it was because it was soft and I wanted to ride it and get the buckle. If I ride it tomorrow then I'll get the buckle," Charlotte said.

The camp offered various activities including horseback riding and grooming, but young Jax Spraulding had his own preference.

"Uhhhhh, roping," Jax said.

When asked if he thought he was a good roper now, Jax confidently responded, "Yeah."

The children participate in various activities for about three hours each day during the camp.

Janeen Fisher, lead instructor for the camp, explained the purpose behind the program.

"Our goal is to get as many little kiddos involved in rodeo and horse as we possibly can. Sometimes it's a popular sport, but it's also a dying sport and we want to bring the community together and just get as many kiddos involved as we can. That's going to keep the industry going," Fisher said.

Jax was clearly excited about sharing his experience with friends who might attend future camps.

"I'm so excited for them to be coming and I love them," Jax said.

The Kernville Chamber of Commerce hopes to organize more events like this for neighborhood children in the future.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

