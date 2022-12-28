Watch Now
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location

This is the Infiniti logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 6:44 AM, Dec 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services.

According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling or servicing vehicles from their current location. The company sent out emails to existing customers stating this move is temporary, as Infiniti works to secure a permanent solution in the Bakersfield market. However, officials say you can get your car serviced at Nissan of Bakersfield on Pacheco road.

23ABC was told that a new business is expected to take over the current location in the coming weeks. We will keep you updated on the latest.

