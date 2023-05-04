Inspiration Awards celebrate perseverance and self-determination

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience a mental illness each year, but fewer than half of those people seek treatment. In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is launching a month-long awareness and education campaign, and they're starting by honoring people in Kern.

The Inspiration Awards is an annual event to highlight and recognize people in Kern County who have struggled and overcome their hardships with mental health in an effort to bring more awareness and end the stigma against mental illness, as well as inspire others to find help if they need it.

"This is like a life-changing thing for me," said Inspiration Award Nominee Sharon Rutter. "I started this 8 and a half years ago, so this has been something that I've put all my passion and time."

23ABC Sharon Rutter, 2023 Inspiration Award Winner

Rutter is one of the nominees for the Inspiration Awards. She says she runs all the programs and truly enjoys what she does, and she's honored to be nominated.

The Inspiration Awards not only recognize people who have overcome their struggles, but also the advocates who have truly made a difference.

Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, says this event also creates room for conversations about mental health, and reminds people that it's okay to speak up on this issue.

"Just that disclosure, that willingness to share their trials and tribulations, and the times they've fallen down and been able to lift themselves up is such a testament to that vulnerability and that exposure," said Kuwahara.

23ABC Director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Stacy Kuwahara

According to Mental Health America, nearly 20 percent of adults in the U.S. are experiencing some kind of mental illness as of 2022. That's equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans.

Nominee Damion Vega was once part of that statistic. Growing up in a broken home and foster care, Vega says he developed both depression and anxiety. After taking the steps to find help, Vegan says he is in a much better headspace now.

"Just the resources that I did get from Bakersfield and Kern County, and just the mental health there. And relationships and understanding helped me realize that I'm not alone and what I went through wasn't my fault," said Vega.

Vega says it took him a while to understand who he was as a person. He says he decided to reach out for help when he realized he didn't understand what he was feeling or how to appropriately address it.

23ABC 2023 Inspiration Award Nominee Damion Vega

Vega wants to remind people that there are places to turn to for help, and although you may feel alone, there is always someone to reach out to.

As for Rutter, she left the ceremony with an award, as predicted, and was truly ecstatic about her winning.

Kern BHRS says they have many more exciting events happening through the rest of May, and they invite the public to join them. A full list of events, activities, resources, and places to start if you're ready for help can be found under the Community tab on the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services' website.

If you need someone to talk to right away, please call or text the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 988.