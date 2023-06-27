Interchange project impacting International Agri-Center, groundbreaking ceremony held in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a multi-million dollar project designed to increase access to the site of the World Ag Expo.

Politicians in support of the project, like Congressman David Valadao, were in attendance at the ceremony.

"100,000 people is a crazy number of people to have come through here on an annual basis. When I tell other members or people around the world, we have the World Ag Expo, we talk about 100,000 people in three days. That's something I'm very proud of, but there's always room for improvement, and this project helps us improve that."

Caltrans says the project will provide a new interchange to relieve congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and cut down on traffic delays in the area of the International Agri-Center in Tulare where the World Ag Expo is held each year.

The project is expected to cost just under $80 million.