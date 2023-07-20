Investigation continues into the death of a child in Walker Basin

WALKER BASIN, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation continues into the death of a child on Wednesday.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called just after 6 p.m. to a home on Heritage Way in Walker Basin for a child with a traumatic injury. First responders found the child in a vehicle on Caliente Bodfish Road who was being taken by family members to Bakersfield for medical attention.

They attempted life-saving medical aid but the child died at the scene.

KCSO says homicide detectives were called to the scene and that a large marijuana grow was found at the residence.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.