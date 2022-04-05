Investigators looking into Hart Hotel fire in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An early morning fire inside a room at a downtown hotel brought nearly two dozen city and county emergency units flooding into the area.

The call went out just after 2:30 a.m. of a fire at the Hart Hotel on 19th Street near I Street.

Fire crews were notified of a fire inside a corner room on the 3rd floor.

Firefighters did a sweep to ensure all the residents were evacuated.

Six engines and three ladder trucks were called out initially.

The fire was contained in a single room with smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

Officials are looking into the cause.