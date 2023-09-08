"It's gut-wrenching": Central Valley table grape growers see massive loss following Hilary

SHAFTER, Calif. — At the Hein Ranch Company vineyard in Shafter, this time of year is traditionally busy as workers quickly work to pick grapes to be sold.

This year, it's desolate, smelling reminiscent of white wine vinegar.

"Due to the high moisture level, the humidity from the storm, it causes, like, slip skin. So kind of the separation of the berry right from the rachis [stem] and then it caused a point of entry for this which we call bunch rot. It's botrytis, which then causes this kind of collapse of the berry," says Margeaux Hein.

In the wake of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, many growers across the state are seeing similar issues. Last week, the California Table Grape Commission warned that the massive amounts of rain and humidity brought by Hilary will cause growers across the state to lose approximately 35 percent of their remaining crop -- or 25 million boxes worth.

For Hein, the rains, humidity and ensuing rot mean their crop in Shafter will be considered a total loss.

"Complete loss means that you can't harvest it and it will not be harvested. It will be dropped to the ground and then you deal with crop insurance to figure out the percentage that's covered in the compensation," says Hein.

While the Hein Ranch Company opted to insure their products, some farmers chose not to meaning this storm could have far-reaching financial impacts.

"That's not typical that we have a storm that severe this late in the season and you'll have some some mildew and some rot and some physical damage to the to the grapes or table grapes. And they may or may not be harvested for the season," says Todd Snider, owner of Western Ag Crop Insurance Service.

While the financial impacts of this storm are dire for some, members of the Agricultural space say it's depressing to see what is happening as a result of the storm.

"What I heard from the industry is everybody is really sad. It's not just from the money point of view. It's something you care for so dearly and to have it destroyed by something out of your control," says Tian Tian, a viticulture advisor for the University of California Kern County extension office.

"It's gut-wrenching," added Hein.

