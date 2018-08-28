Jack in the Box in Central Bakersfield has emergency closure due to sewage issue

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Jack in the Box on California Avenue and Oak Street has closed for the time being due to a sewage issue.
The closure was an emergency closure by the health department. The restaurant also appears closed on Safe Diner website with an inspection score of 0%.
The health department says that the closure may be for multiple days and that staff may be required to attend a free "Food School" training offered by the Health Department.
