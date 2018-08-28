Jack in the Box in Central Bakersfield has emergency closure due to sewage issue

Kelly Broderick
4:44 PM, Aug 27, 2018
6 mins ago

A Jack in the Box restaurant.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Jack in the Box on California Avenue and Oak Street has closed for the time being due to a sewage issue.

The closure was an emergency closure by the health department. The restaurant also appears closed on Safe Diner website with an inspection score of 0%.

The health department says that the closure may be for multiple days and that staff may be required to attend a free "Food School" training offered by the Health Department.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News