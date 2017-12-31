Jack in the Box robbed in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are searching for a suspect after the Jack in the Box in southwest Bakersfield was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect, described as a dark-skinned male with a medium build, entered the store in a hoodie with his face covered and pulled out a semi-automatic firearm.

The suspect then reportedly pointed the weapon at a cashier; the cashier and another employee then gave him money and a customer's credit card. Roughly $500 were taken.

The suspect escaped on foot. Police say this is the second time this Jack in the Box, located at Stine and Planz, was robbed at gunpoint. If you have any information, call BPD at 661-327-7111.