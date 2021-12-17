Watch
Jackniffed semitruck on HWY 58

Justin Sullivan
Posted at 6:41 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 21:41:25-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An accident on HWY 58 heading east bound has traffic at a standstill. A semitruck tipped over across the lanes according to CHP website.

