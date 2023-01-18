Jane's Addiction to play Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alternative rock band Jane's Addiction will be playing at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Sun, March 5.

According to a press release from the Mechanics Bank Arena, Jane's Addiction will be stopping by Bakersfield on their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album, "Nothing's Shocking." It will be the first show of that tour.

Jane's Addiction is a Los Angeles rock band that was formed in 1985. They released their first album in 1987. They are best known for songs such as “Ritual de lo Habitual,” "Jane Says," and "Been Caught Stealing."

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Fri, Jan 20 at 10 a.m.