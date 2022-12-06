Jasmeet Bains sworn in as Assemblymember after winning District 35

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Delano native Jasmeet Bains was sworn in as the first Sikh American to be elected to the state legislature on Monday, December 5th. She will represent District 35, the area from Arvin to Delano, which also includes much of East Bakersfield.

"This day, I mean being here, being in Sacramento, being a South Asian woman, being the first Sikh American, it means we're late to the table, but we're here and we need to make sure we cultivate and create a pipeline for the future, so I'm not the last," said Bains.

Bains introduced her first bill addressing the fentanyl crisis in the state just after being sworn in in Sacramento.