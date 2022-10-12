Jaywalking decriminalization raises concerns about road safety for both drivers and pedestrians

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting next year, people will be able to jaywalk (cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk) without fear of being cited by law enforcement.

Kern County resident Joospheen Younan is concerned that the new law, called the Freedom to Walk Act, decriminalizing jaywalking will do more harm than good.

“I feel scared, especially when I’m driving and someone crosses the street in front of me,” Younan said. “That’s easy for me to get into trouble, and I get into an accident.”

Younan is concerned for the safety of pedestrians and drivers as the law takes effect, including how it will impact the students who walk to local schools.

“Especially for kids, teenagers. It is not safe at all,” said Younan.

Lori Meza, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, says that even with jaywalking becoming legal, there’s still a catch. If the person doing the jaywalking is putting themselves or others in danger, law enforcement will intervene.

“We will enforce jaywalking if it is a situation of danger,” said Meza. “Even if someone isn’t jaywalking, if someone is in danger, it is a public service responsibility to make sure that they at least address that issue.”

Meza says that the new law, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom last Friday, will not change the way the KCSO approaches jaywalking.

“The law doesn’t look very different that what we are already doing,” said Meza. “If someone is jaywalking and it is a danger, or if someone is walking across the street and it is a danger, maybe it’s not enforceable, but it’s still something that is a public safety concern.”

Meza adds that as of now, jaywalking is still illegal in California, and citations for jaywalking are still being issued.

“Traffic citations are something hat is determined in the courts, so they are the ones that determine if you a guilty of this traffic citation,” said Meza. “Your judgement will be between this and this fine.”

The Freedom to Walk Act goes into effect starting January 1st, 2023.