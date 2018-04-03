Jerry's Pizza in downtown Bakersfield sold after more than 25 years to former employee

Johana Restrepo
10:19 AM, Apr 3, 2018
12 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local staple Jerry's Pizza & Pub in downtown Bakersfield has been sold after more than 25 years under the same owner.

The new owners confirmed with 23ABC that long-time owner and downtown local figure, Jerry Baranowski is retiring, after opening Jerry's Pizza & Pub in 1992.

Owners Corina and Ernesto Topete bought the restaurant from Jerry and plan on keeping the famous name. Corina telling 23ABC that husband Ernesto worked with Jerry from the very beginning and is considered a friend.

Jerry's Pizza is open for business and will continue serving the food known in the community. 

Location:

1817 Chester Ave. Bakersfield CA, 93301
661.633.1000

 

