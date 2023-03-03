Jersey Mike's giving back to Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get a sub, help a family. That's what you can do all month long at Jersey Mike's as they donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House at any of the six participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants in town. Franchisee Co-owner Carrie Asbury said this event will be a win-win for customers because for every donation, you'll get a coupon back.

Scarlett Sabin, director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, said the last year has been exciting and challenging as they transitioned back from COVID. Inflation and forced costs to rise, including costs for things to keep the families comfortable and safe. They've had to get creative as more parents are choosing to remain in the hospitals with their kids, so instead the house has prepared toiletry bags to deliver to families. They've already delivered 30,000 throughout Bakersfield.

On top of the month-long donation drive, Jersey Mike's will also take part in the Day of Giving on March 29. On that day, all of the proceeds from each location will be donation to the Ronald McDonald House Bakersfield. Asbury hopes this will help them reach their goal of $50,000.

For a full list of locations, see here.