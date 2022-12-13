Jingle Bell Club holds Christmas Party at Garces High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Jingle Bell Club has been providing a little Christmas cheer for local first graders for nearly 20 years, but due to the pandemic, Monday, December 12th was the first time to celebrate in person since 2019.

The annual event was hosted this year at Garces High School. More than 200 kids from College Heights and Di Giorgio Elementary School were treated to a special Christmas party, complete with personalized stockings and a new toy. The students received things they might need, such as a new pair of shoes and a sweatshirt, not to mention a picture with Santa Claus.

In the past, Lloyds Aviation at Meadows Field donated the use of a hangar for the party that grew to 500 kids a couple of years ago.