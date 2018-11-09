JJ's Legacy inspires the community to help give life through organ donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Thursday night, JJ’s Legacy event stressed the importance of being an organ donor and the impact it can make for someone else. For Brayden Eidenshink, it was another chance at life, when he received a new heart in early October.

Unfortunately, Brayden’s fight was too much to overcome and he passed away on Wednesday. His spirit captured the community and inspired others to keep his fight going for him.

JJ’s Legacy supported Brayden and many more who need organ donations.To register to be a donor and get the pink dot on your license. A dot that signifies that you made the choice of being a donor you can visit their website JJ’s Legacy.